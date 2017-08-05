Manu Samoa Head Coach resigns following review of team performance

Manu Samoa Head Coach Namulauulu Alama Ieremia resigned this afternoon



APIA, SAMOA – SATURDAY 05 AUGUST 2017: Two years to the World Cup, Manu Samoa’s Head Coach, Namulauulu Alama Ieremia has resigned.

Ieremia’s decision to step down followed the presentation of a comprehensive review into Manu Samoa’s 2017 campaign and his resignation was announced today by the Samoa Rugby Union CEO, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai.

Manu Samoa lost all four tests in its June-July international window including defeats to Tonga and Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup and failed automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup in Japan and now has to go the long way to try and qualify.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to stand down as Head Coach of Manu Samoa. I took on this role knowing the challenging circumstances and the changing profile and landscape of international rugby for Manu Samoa. Although the goal was to win and build towards the World Cup in Japan, the losses of this campaign have proven too costly for everyone,” Ieremia said.

“I feel I still have much to give this role so I’m hugely disappointed with this outcome, but as Head Coach, I alone must take full responsibility for our results. I believe my decision today is the best one for our beloved Manu Samoa team.

“I’m immensely proud of the development of this team and I know there is a strong foundation for them to move forward for greater things in the near future. It is always tough to get the right quality mix of new and experienced players, but I believe there is now a core nucleus that can move forward from here.”

“I am grateful to the Samoa Rugby Union and the Board for their support of me and our management team. They have borne a lot of criticism for the results we delivered but I have never doubted their belief in the Manu Samoa,” Ieremia said.

Fepuleai commended Ieremia for his brave decision to step aside.

“This has been a selfless decision from Namulauulu who has worked tirelessly through the challenges of coaching a team with its talent spread around the world, while also trying to develop and grow talent locally.

“However, the most recent performances at the Pacific Nations Cup and the heartbreaking disappointment of not yet qualifying for Rugby World Cup 2019 have forced us to ask ourselves some challenging questions about the best way forward.

“I am grateful to Namulauulu for his hard work, and dedication to the Manu Samoa. His professionalism, technical coaching skills and ability to build a strong team culture has made a huge difference in our engagement and ability to retain key talent.

“His decision today is a testament to his ability to put the team first above his own interests and I commend him for that. I wish Namulauulu and his family all the best for the future,” he said.

The Samoa Rugby Union will now begin immediately the process of recruiting for a new Head Coach, Fepuleai said.

