Manu Samoa in dire need of Head Coach as Northern Hemisphere tour looms

SRU Chief Executive Officer Faleomavaega Vincent Fepulea’i talking to the media this afternoon

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 07 AUGUST 2017: The resignation of Manu Samoa’s Head Coach in the weekend has left the Samoa Rugby Union in a desperate race to find a Coach as the tour of the Northern hemisphere is only two months away.

“The challenge it to get a Coach as quickly as possible and we are in the process of doing that,” SRU Chief Executive Officer Faleomavaega Vincent Fepulea’i said in a press conference this afternoon.

He said there are criteria with regards to coaching experience at the international levels, but it will not stop local and overseas persons applying for the position which he said is also open to former coaches.

“We are setting up an independent panel which will involve rugby as well, and we hope to make an appointment early September for the northern hemisphere tour and that is our immediate focus now,” said Faleomavaega.

Compared to Fiji and Tonga who have both qualified for the 2019 World Cup, and are focusing on building their teams for the northern hemisphere tour, Manu Samoa’s future hangs in the balance without a coach and a team.

But Faleomavaega is hopeful that SRU will appoint someone as Head Coach in the next three weeks.

“It won’t be easy, but we are advertising the position,” said Faleomavaega.

Political interference in selecting Manu Samoa team denied

Faleomavaega has strongly denied the involvement of SRU Board which is chaired by Prime Minister in the selection of the Manu Samoa team which should be the prerogative of the Head Coach.

“Criticisms are out there, and I categorically tell you now, it’s a lot of rubbish,” said Faleomavaega.

He said SRU believes the Coach is at the helm of Manu Samoa coaching and they do their part in the selection, but the Board has no say whatsoever.

Review of Manu Samoa performance

Faleomavaega confirmed there was a review of the Manu Samoa 2017 campaign two weeks ago by a Select Committee, but could not give a direct answer to the reviews recommendation on the coaching position that was held by Namulauulu Alama.

“The review went to the Board that also endorsed his resignation last weekend,” said Faleomavaega.

He said the review was basically on the performance of the Coach, Assistant Coach, the team and the Union.

He also emphasized that Namulauulu resigned and not sacked as indicated but other media outlets. But when pressed to release the Committee’s recommendation on the coaching position, he could not as he said the Review Report went to the Board.

“Namulauulu has taken on board his decision that the results have not been up to his expectations and I guess the expectation of the whole country, and so decided to step down,” said Faleomavaega.

He said the Review Committee included a representative from World Rugby, a representative from the sponsors, a member outside SRU and a representative of the SRU Board.

Related