Manu Samoa makes 7 changes against Wales

Staff Writers

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 21 JUNE 2017: Manu Samoa coaching staff has made 7 changes from the playing 23 that took on the All Blacks last weekend and 4 players set to play their debut matches against Wales at Apia Park on Friday evening.

On the Front Row – Paul Alo-Emile after his debut starts at tight head prop with Census Johnston having to return to New Zealand for personal reasons. Under 20’s and Samoa prop Bronson Fotualli-Tauakipulu is set to debut from the bench.

Fata Alafoti Faosiliva is starting at No. 8 with Galu Taufale making his debut in the number 7 jersey. Faifili Levave and Vavae Tuilagi will add impact off the bench.

In the Backs – Captain David Lemi returns to the left wing, Rey Lee-Lo has come through his injury to take the number 12 jersey pushing Alapati Leiua to the right wing in place of the injured Albert Nikoro ruled out for the rest of the test window. D’Angelo Leuila starts at Fullback with Tila Mealoi and Henry Taefu set to make their debuts off the bench.

The Manu Samoa side.

Viliamu Afatia Maatulimanu Leiataua Paul Alo Emile Chris Vui Faatiga Lemalu Piula Faasalele Galu Taufale Fata Alafoti Faosiliva Kahn FOtualii Tusi Pisi David Lemi (C) Reynold Lee Loo Kieron Fonotia Alapati Leiua D’angelo Leuila Seilala Lam Nephi Leatigaga Bronson Fotualii Tauakipulu Faifili Levave Vavae Tuilagi Dwanye Polataivao Henry Taefu Tila Mealoi

