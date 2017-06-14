Manu Samoa Old Boys Association formed

SRU Chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and former Manu Samoa players in Auckland



(PRESS RELEASE) – Retired Manu Samoa players residing in New Zealand are getting themselves organized with the launching of the Manu Samoa Old Boys Association in Auckland this weekend.

Samoa’s Rugby Union Chairman and Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, is fully supportive of the endeavor.

“The Manu Samoa Old Boys Association is way overdue,” said Tuilaepa.

“For them to step up now speaks volumes about their commitment to Samoa and their willingness to give back to the sport and to the people of Samoa.

“The Manu Old Boys will play a leading role on the ground as scouts for new talent and also assist the Samoa Rugby Union when it comes to organizing international test games overseas.

”After several meetings with them in New Zealand, I am impressed with their strategic plan to support the Manu Samoa with future developments and fund raising initiatives.”

The Prime Minister leaves tonight for the Manu Samoa-All Blacks test this weekend. He will be the keynote speaker at the launching of the Manu Samoa Old Boys Association prior to the Test on Friday night.

Related

Press Release