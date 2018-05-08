Manu Samoa Prop Logovi’i Mulipola takes conversion in last appearance

by Jack Figg , GiveMeSport

Leicester Tigers prop Logovi’i Mulipola was granted the chance to take a last minute conversion on his final appearance for the club against Sale last Saturday.

With regular kicker George Ford off the pitch, winger Jonah Holmes initially stepped up to convert Mike Williams’ late try.

However, with the score already 35-13 in Leicester’s favour, Mulipola was offered the chance to try his luck from a tricky position.

Martin Gillingham commentating for BT Sport said: “Hang on a minute we’ve got Logovi’i Mulipola lining it up, this is a collectors’ item.

“And all the players are going round to stand very close to him, because if he misses this, he’s going to take some ribbing!”

The prop proceeded to take the kick but the ball did not get any trajectory or accuracy as it flew well wide of its intended target.

It certainly explains why props usually stay well clear of conversions and penalties.

Full marks for the Jonny Wilkinson impression, it’s just a shame the end result wasn’t quite like what the former England fly-half could produce.

The win saw Leicester qualify for the European Champions Cup, as skipper George Ford scored 20 points.

Tries from Holmes and Williams, two penalties, a try and drop-goal from Ford secured the victory for Tigers, who miss out on the play-offs for the first time in 14 years.

Leicester head coach Matt O’Connor stressed the importance of his club winning to ensure qualification for the Champions Cup.

He said: “The players knew what we had to do to make sure we were playing in the Champions Cup and that’s what we’re about.

“That’s what the club stands for and it’s what we had to deliver today.”

The Tigers head coach also continued to praise his captain Ford, who led his side to victory.

“That was as good a game as he’s had in a Tigers shirt this time around” O’Connor said.

“He had some games like that when we were both here last but that’s the best he’s played. He was phenomenal.”

Logovii Mulipola and David Lemi are two Manu Samoa players plying their trade in Europe who are coming to the end of their playing careers.

