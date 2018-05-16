Manu Samoa to face Germany or Portugal in World Cup playoff

Samoa will take on Germany or Portugal for a place at the Rugby World Cup. Photo: AFP

Manu Samoa will face Germany or Portugal for a place at next year’s Rugby World Cup after World Rugby announced the rescheduling of their home and away playoff series.

Confirmation comes after an independent judicial and disputes committee found Belgium, Spain and Romania fielded ineligible players in the Rugby Europe Championship.

Each team has been deducted five championship points for every game an ineligible player was used (40-point deduction for Spain and a 30-point deduction for both Belgium and Romania), meaning Russia now qualifies for the World Cup in place of Romania.

Spain’s controversial defeat by Belgium in March originally meant Romania advanced to the World Cup. Photo: AFP

Samoa was originally scheduled to face Spain or Portugal next month for the final berth in Pool A, but the fixtures have now been delayed by three weeks.

Subject to any appeal, the Manu will host the winner of the European play-off between Germany and Portugal in Apia on June 30th, with the return leg in Europe on July 14th.

The aggregate winner qualifies for Japan 2019 with the loser to get one final chance via the repechage competition in November.

World Rugby said the rescheduled playoff dates will enable the least-possible disruption for Samoa’s European and Southern Hemisphere based players, following initial fears the qualifying matches could be played as late as August.

To aid their preparation, World Rugby said it would also fund Samoa’s entry into the Pacific Nations Cup between 9-16 June, which features Fiji, Georgia and Tonga.

