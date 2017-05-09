Manu Samoa vs All Blacks on 16 June

Manu Samoa vs All Blacks at Apia Park 2015

NEW ZEALAND, TUESDAY 09 MAY 2017: Manu Samoa will give the warm up match the All Blacks needs Friday 16 June at Eden Park before the world champions first test against the Lions the week after.

The Eden Park Test will be part of a double header with Tonga to play Wales earlier in the evening that has been dubbed the “Pasifika Challenge.”

The Tonga-Wales Test will kick off at 5.30pm, followed by the All Blacks-Samoa Test at 8.00pm. The double header will be broadcast live and exclusive on SKY TV.

NZR Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Nigel Cass said the unique night of rugby was an exciting opportunity to showcase Pacific Island rugby.

“The Pasifika Challenge promises to be a great night for Pacific rugby and the Pacific community in New Zealand. Auckland is home to the largest Pacific Island population in the world, and to have Samoa and Tonga playing Test matches back to back in an unprecedented doubleheader will be something unique so we hope the Pasifika community turns up en masse, which will contribute to the special occasion.

“After the Test between Tonga and Wales was moved to Auckland it made sense to combine it with the All Blacks hit-out against Samoa and turn the occasion into a Pacific double-header.

“It’s great that we’re going to play Samoa. Along with Tonga and Wales it’s going to be a wonderful evening where you’ve got Pasifika rugby on show and Welsh rugby and New Zealand rugby. It allows us to fill a need for ourselves as we need a game to prepare for the Lions and also give something back to Pasifika rugby.”

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the test will give the ABs needed game time before the first test against the Lions.

Manu Samoa Head Coach Namulauulu Alama Ieremia said the opportunity to play the All Blacks slotted perfectly into their June schedule.

“The addition of this match has been perfectly timed for us as we were already due to assemble.

“We know from hosting the All Blacks in 2015 that New Zealand has a special connection with Samoa and with Samoan rugby. We welcome the opportunity to give our players some much needed Test rugby, as well as rare opportunity to play the best team in the world.

“We look forward to coming to Eden Park where hopefully our friends from all around the Pacific will help to make this feel as much of a home game for Samoa and Tonga as it is for the All Blacks.”

“It’s a great honour for us as a nation to be taking part in the Pasifika Challenge,” said Wales head coach Robin McBryde. “We have a huge amount of respect for rugby’s Pacific heritage, so to be able to compete in a double-header celebrating that is very special. It should be a fantastic occasion.”

Related