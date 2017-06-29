Manu Samoa without key props against Tonga

Manu Samoa captain Khan Fotualii leading the attack against Wales in Apia last week weekend

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 3O JUNE 2017: Manu Samoa Head Coach Namulauulu Alama Ieremia has made some enforced changes to his squad to take on Tonga at Teufaiva Park tomorrow afternoon.

“It is not ideal losing your two key props leading in to one of your biggest test matches for 2017, however this does open the door for Nephi Leatigaga to start at loosehead prop with two new call ups to the squad in Bay of Plenty brothers Jordan and James Lay, who were both born in Samoa”. The Lay brothers will come off the bench in what will be their debut and an exciting opportunity for them to wear the Manu Samoa jersey. Leatigaga is one of 3 changes to the starting XV that took on Wales. Faifili Levave will start at No.8 with Tim Nanai Williams starting in the number 15 jersey.

Another player to make his debut will be Masalosalo Tutaia who has earned a position on the bench forcing his way in through strong training performances. Rejoining the team from the bench will be Taiasina Tuifua, and Elia Elia who is set to make his first appearance of this series. Auvasa Falealii has returned from injury. D’Angelo Leuila and Henry Taefu round up the players coming off the bench.

“We are looking forward to playing a strong Tongan team named, we all know the significance of this match” says Ieremia.

“It’s not lost on us that we have not played here since 2008 and this was actually the last time a test match was last played in Tonga, so as you can imagine it will be a big occasion for Tonga and the community here”.

“Tonga and World Rugby have worked hard to get the field to a standard that is good enough for test rugby. The team have been training well and are looking forward to this match and putting on a strong performance to make Samoa proud.”

The Manu Samoa Team is: (Name, Club, Village)

Nephi Leatigaga, Piacenza, Saleloga/Siumu Ma’atulimanu Leiataua, Bayonne, Manono/Safune Paul Alo-Emile, Stade Francais, Leulumoega Tuai/Fasito’o-Tai/Falefa Chris Vui, Worcester Warriors, Foaluga/Lano /Saasaai Faatiga Lemalu, Saracens, Faleasiu/Lefaga Piula Fa’asalele, Toulouse, Magiagi/Nofoalii Galu Taufale, Poneke, Manono Uta/Falelatai Faifili Levave, Mitsubishi, Lalomanu/Fasito’o-Uta Kahn Fotualii, Bath, Faleapuna Tusiata Pisi, Bristol, Lefaga Safa’atoa/Toamua David Lemi, Bristol, Iva/Vaiafai (Captain) Reynold Lee-Lo, Cardiff Blues, Vailima/Magiagi/Satolepai Kieron Fonotia, Ospreys, Apia Alapati Leiua, Wasps, Malie Tim Nanai Williams, Chiefs, Manono/Falelatai Elia Elia, Harlequins, Salelesi/Afega *Jordan Lay, Whakarewarewa, Safotu/Sasina *James Lay, Whakarewarewa, Safotu/Sasina *Masalosalo Tutaia, Pau, Nofoalii/Matautu Lefaga Taiasina Tuifua, Lauli’i / Sili Auvasa Falealii, Nevers, Letogo/Lefaga Gagaifo D’Angelo Leuila, Papatoetoe, Gaitavai/Fagalii Henry Taefu, Queensland Reds, Siufaga Falelatai/Samatau

*Debut

