Manu Sevens best performance but with heavy injury loss

The Samoan team huddle before the quarter final game with South Africa at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at Stade Jean Bouin on May 14, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Manu Samoa Sevens much improved weekend performance in the Paris leg has been marred by a huge injures list with captain Faalemiga Selesele already on the way home and playmaker Tile Mealoi ruled out.

Coach Sir Gordon Tietjens described it as a horrendous tournament for injuries but just a great gutsy performance from the players who had to stand up and be counted when it mattered.

Samoa finished the weekend with only eight fit players, after five were ruled out with concussion. Tila Mealoi and Joe Perez had a head on clash while defending their line and pushed eventual champions South Africa in a 12-0 defeat in the Cup quarter finals.

Samoa topped their pool on day one and eventually finished sixth, after beating France and losing to the United States 24-19 in the Plate final.

“It’s tough but it looks like I’ll be calling for someone to come over so we’re just getting a measure on that certainly first thing tomorrow morning and I suppose the challenge with that is they’re on the other side of the world and it’s a massive trip just to get to London but I need to have a fully fit squad for that tournament,” said Tietjens.

It is Samoa’s best performance and result of the season as it heads to the final leg in London next weekend where it is pooled with hosts England, Australia and Spain.

An update of the injuries.

Faalemiga Selesele:

Injury: Concussion

Will complete his HIA test 3 today but based on his current level of function, he will be able to play next week.

Tila Mealoi

Injury: Concussion

Quite severe, he will rest for the next couple of weeks



Tofatu Solia

Injury: Concussion

He will complete his HIA test 3 today but looks likely to play next week.

Joe Perez:

Injury: Concussion

Will have his HIA test 3 today but looks likely to play next week.

Tomasi Alosio:

Injury: Strain on left knee

It is stable and minimal swelling. Will be good for next week

SRU says today that the 12 man squad & 13th player will be confirmed later this week. Silao Nonu who was the 14th player in Paris will come into selection this week.

