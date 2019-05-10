Manusina Head Coach targets qualifying for Womens Rugby World Cup

PHOTO: Manusina trials local players yesterday

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 10 MAY 2019: The newly reappointed Manusina Head Coach Ramsey Tomokino has one goal in mind and that is to make sure his team qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021.

Part of his plan is a continuing worldwide search for elite players which Tomokino has been working on since the beginning of the year before knowing if he would be re-appointed as coach.

But by doing that he has not discounted the talent available on our shores. Yesterday, he held trials with local players at the SRU Tuana’imato fields just a few hours after he got off the plane from Auckland, New Zealand.

“We’re determined to get the mix right and to reach out to as many of our elite athletes to ensure we present the strongest available squad,” he said at SRU Headquarters at Tuana’imato.

“We have expressions now being received from players who are playing top levels in the United States,” he said.

Their ﬁrst challenge for Manusina is the Tri-Series involving Fiji and Hong Kong.

Tomokino said a good performance at the tri-series would put them on a good footing to prepare for the Oceania Championships, the winner of which will get automatic entry to the WRWC in 2021.

The Head Coach said he was still buoyed from last year’s Oceania Championship after unearthing some new talent and believes the Manusina can qualify with the right squad of highly skilled players.

He added that Samoans make up a big part of the playing demographic in Australasia and he’ll be working closely with all SRU partners to achieve the best outcome.

“I have also been tracking the progress of former and potential Manusina players who are on playing contracts in Asia,” he said.

He said he is likely to announce his squad early next week.

Like this: Like Loading...