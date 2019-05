Manusina XV for tri series

The Manusina trials earlier this month

APIA, SATURDAY 18 MAY 2019: Manusina XV coach Ramsey Tomokino has named 12 debutants for the upcoming tri series involving Hong Kong and Fiji.

Tomokino has scoured the rugby playing nations and will assemble his team from Australia, New Zealand, USA and Samoa.

Eta Mailau is the sole player chosen out of the Utah Vipers in the USA.

He has also chosen four players from Australia and six Samoa based players.

The team will have its first team run in Nadi as players assemble from Australia, New Zealand, Samoa and the United States.

‘We are grateful World Rugby has provided another test playing opportunity for our Women’ says Tomokino.

He added that he has his sights on the Oceania Championship in November which will also determine a World Cup spot for the winner.

‘This is a step towards selecting our strongest team as we work towards our ultimate goal of qualifying for WRWC 2021’ says the experienced coach.

Manusina will play Hong Kong on 28 May and Fijiana on 1 June in Nadi, Fiji

THE TEAM IS:

Josephine Falesita, Center – Sato’alepai/Saipipi, Parramatta 2 Blues NSW

Soteria Pulumu, Fullback – Ti’avea-uta, Aleipata

Catherine Samuela, Halfback/Flyhalf – Solosolo/Si’umu, Randwick Magic NSW

Jhana Sina Magele, Halfback/Fullback – Maagiagi,Vaigaga, Papatoetoe Rugby Club, Auckland, NZ

Alafou Fatu, Halfback/Utility – Sataoa/Safata/Vaisala, Parramata 2 Blues NSW

Elisapeta Leti, Halfback/Utility – Asau/Fogasavaii, Apia Maroons, Apia

Billy-Jean Tuavale Ale, Midfield – Maagiagi, Ardmore Marist, Counties Manukau

Perise Tumutumu, Midfield – Salea’aumua, Aleipata

Luisa Gago, Midfield Back – Avao, Fagaloa, Warriors, Auckland

Lumepa Maiava, Utility Back – Falelima/Gataivai Manurewa, Counties, Manukau

Linda Fiafia, Wing – Maagiagi, Apia

Lorena Schwenke-Churchward, Wing – Faleasi’u/Vailima, Linwood Rugby Club, Canterbury

Sieni Mose, Wing – Fagalii/Solosolo, Saleimoa Petone, Wellington

Eta Mailau, Hooker/Prop – Salea’aumua, Aleipata, Utah Vipers, USA

Inga Timani, Hooker/Prop – Sapapalii/Nofoalii, Glenfield Nth Harbour

Apaula Kerisiano, Lock/Loose Forward – Tuana’i/Sa’anapu, A’ana Blues

Easter Savelio, Lock/Loose Forward – Vailoa, Fa’ala, Palauli, Suburbs Rugby Club, Canterbury

May-Lee Sa’u, Lock/Loose Forward – Vaimoso, Gagaifo, Petone, Wellington

Senelima Tapigao, Loose Forward – Apia, Canterbury Bulldogs NSW

Ta’imua Taio, Loose Forward – Ti’avea-uta/Satupa’itea, Aleipata

Nina Foaese, Number 8 – Vailoa, Faleata, Norths, Wellington

Sui Pa’uaraisa, Openside Flanker – Foailalo, Christchurch RFC, Canterbury

Cynthis Apineru, Prop – Vaipuna/Le’auva’a, College Rifles, Auckland

Jacqui Aiono, Prop – Falelima/Fasito’o-uta, Manurewa, Counties Manukau

Jennifer Simati, Prop – Fasito’o-uta/Fatausi, Marist Napier Tech, Hawkes Bay

Marilyn Live, Prop – Matautu, Lefaga, Kia Toa, Manawatu

Talosaga Alatasi Manu, Prop – Vaipuna/Lauli’i, Linwood Rugby Club, Canterbury

