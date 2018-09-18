Marist 15 honoured with Excellence Service Awards

PHOTO: 91 year old Sapa’u Lilomaiava Lolesio Vitale, former Police Officer and Member of Parliament, a sports enthusiasts who is an inspiration to many, receives his Excellence Service Award from Brother Humphrey

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 2018: Fifteen former Marist Brothers students were honoured with Excellence Service Awards at the final event of the celebration of the 130 years of the Marist Brothers contribution to education in Samoa last Saturday evening.

Those honoured included those who have passed on and those still serving through various fields in the community.

The former Head of State, himself a former pupil, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi acknowledged the Marist Brothers work saying celebrating 130 years is about service, honour, love, family and country as Samoa is but one family.

Seven were recipients of Posthumous Awards

Aeau Seumanutafa Aiolupotea Tonumaipe’a Taulupo’o Lafaiali’i – Was a member of Samoa’s founding Constitution Convention Committee, and was the youngest Member of Parliament (MP) at 24 years old.

In 1962, he became Falealupo Constituency MP. He was a Deputy Speaker and served as a member of the parliamentary Public Accounts & Bills Committee, the Ministry of Justice-Land and Title Court and the Ministry of Women Social Development through the Faleula Committee.

He was given the honor as the last surviving member of the Constitution Convention to raise the flag during Samoa’s 50th independent celebration in 2012. In 2014, he received the Head of States Service Medal Award.

Br. Casmir Jude Foley (1924-1988) – Foley was educated in New Zealand and came to serve in Samoa in 1948 and spent 40 years in Samoa. He was responsible for the establishment of Marist Brothers, Mulivai and surveying the area for the college building at Lotopa.

In 1974, he set off to Savai’i to undertake the establishment of the Ulimasao College then returned to Apia to oversee the relocation of the St. Josephs College from Lotopa to Alafua.

He became a Samoan citizen in 1962 and the first New Zealand born Brother to be buried at the Mamoa cemetery.

Fuimaono Fia’ailetoa Taveuveu Tuputala- He was a builder and owner of the Fuimaono Tuputala Builders Ltd and was responsible for building the St. Josephs College and also the Ulimasao College at Palauli.

He was President of MBOPA from 1988 to 1991 and is said that his dedication and commitment to MBOPA was unquestionable.

Mata’afa Fiame Faumuina Mulinu’u (1921-1975) – He was Samoa’s first Prime Minister when it gained independence in 1962.

He became a Member of Parliament in 1957 until his death in 1975. He held office from the 1st October 1959 until February 1970 and then again in 1973 until his death in 1975.

He was a devoted member of Marist and was known for using the Lepea ground for Marists sports when they did not have a sport fields then. He played for Marist Rugby team.

Oscar Albert Thomas Meredith – Was an active member of Marist from 1935 to 1984 and was the founder of Marist Boxing Association.

He was a Book-keeper by profession and had served in various companies before joining the New Zealand defense Force as a soldier in World War 11.

He was a boxer and rugby player for Marists, and was appointed Samoa’s National Coach for the South Pacific Games in 1971, the Commonwealth Games in Christchurch in 1974 and Canada in 1978, and again for the South Pacific Games in Apia in 1983.

Taisi Olaf Frederick Nelson– Attended Marist Brothers school from 1889 to 1898 and was a member of the Marist Old Boys Union from 1924 to 1944.

He was a businessman and leader of the Mau Movement towards Samoa’s independence. He faced many challenges with other Samoans who fought for independence, and whilst he may not have achieved his goal, but had set a course which was later achieved by others. He was known as a “Tautai”.



Tupua Tamasese Meaole (1905-1963) – He was a member of Marist Old Boys Union, and President for Marist Fundraise Committee to raise funds for a new Marist school building at Mulivai.. He had a close relationship with the Marist Brothers who called on him for whatever they needed.

He was the leader of the Mau Movement towards independence, and was the Co-Chair of Samoa’s Constitutional Convention leading up to independence in 1962. He was joint Head of State with Malietoa Tanumafili 11.

The other recipients are:

Hon. George Michael Lober –He was President of MBOPA from 1980 to1983 and is still an active Executive Member.

He was a member of the Marist Brothers Financial Advisory Committee. He was the first Chairman of the Marist Brothers’ Property and Finance Management Committee when it was setup four years ago and he

He is the Managing Director and owner of Salafai Metal Industries (SMI) and Lober Holdings Limited.

George established various businesses over past years which included the first roofing manufacturing factory located at Salelologa in 1992 and was later expanded into Apia. He is currently the Managing Director of SMI Hardware at Fugalei and Salelologa.

He was a Member of Parliament from 1979-1981 and again in 1985-1988 for Individual Voters. During his time in Parliament he was appointed Minister of Justice and Labour from 1986 to April 1988.

George Lober is responsible for the revival of the Marist Brothers’ Old Boys Association (as it was then known). He continues to be a member of MBOPA and a strong supporter of charitable activities.

Br. Iulio Iosefa Suaesi – Has been a member of the Order of the Marist Brother for 50 years. He has been a member of MBOPA for 45 years and continues to be a strong voice in the Association as a spiritual advisor.

He was the first Samoan principal for Marist Brothers Mulivai. He also taught at St. Joseph’s College and other Marist schools around the Pacific. Many members of MBOPA were taught by Br. Iulio.

His teaching career took him to Marist Brothers’ Primary Fiji, Malaeloa and Atu’u in American Samoa and Samoa. From 1990 to 1992, he completed the Master of Novices Course at the Vatican in Rome and again in Fiji from 1994 to 1999. He later became the Pacific Islands Regional Superior based in Fiji before returning to teaching in Samoa and American Samoa.

He is currently a Finance Officer at St. Joseph’s College, Alafua, Sāmoa



Leali’ie’e Rudy Ott- Has been an avid supporter of Marist Brothers School and continues to do so with MBOPA. He is the Managing Director and shareholder of various businesses including Ott Construction Ltd.

He started his business career from humble beginning when he bought his first taxi at the age of 20. He is an astute and successful businessman whose transport and construction business is the largest in Samoa.

He was selected the Sāmoa Observer Person of the Year in 2010 and in 2014, was awarded the Companion to the Order of Sāmoa award for his services.



Muliagatele Brian Lima – Known as The Chiropractor’ has contributed to the development of Marist sports since 1991, and an active member of MBOPA.

He is a businessman and coach of Samoa A – Sāmoa Rugby Union Trainer. Muli’agatele was one of the greatest Manu Samoa player and a major achievement of his playing career was representing Samoa in 5 Rugby World Cup (RWC) Tournaments. His first RWC was in 1991where he was the youngest player of the tournament.

He also played in the 1995 RWC in South Africa, 1999 RWC in Wales, 2003 RWC in Australia and finally 2007 RWC in France. In his Rugby World Cup career, Muli’agatele played 18 matches and scored 10 tries earning him 48 points.

He was capped in 66 international test matches where he played 64 for Manu Samoa and 2 for the Pacific Islanders team, earning him 140 points.

He is the first Manu Samoa player to be inducted into the International Rugby Board (IRB) Hall of Fame in October 2011. He was awarded with the Government of Samoa’s Order of Merit in 2014.

Muli’agatele is well known by his nickname, the ‘Chiropractor’, from delivering bone crushing hits that supposedly rearranged the bones of his victims.

Patrick Komisi Chan Mow – Komisi has been a member and supporter of MBOPA for over 38 years and was elected President from 1983 to 1985 and is a Council Member.

He is currently a member of the Marist Brothers Property and Finance Committee, and an active member of MBOPA and supports Marist schools through his businesses.

He is an Accountant and Managing Director and shareholder of various businesses including Chan Mow & Company Limited Ah Mau Wholesale

Was President of the Sāmoa Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chairman Roman Catholic Land Board, Chairman Roman Catholic Finance Board, Member: of the Roman Catholic Development Committee, Board member NPF – 18 years, Board member of PNCE Control – 12 years Board member Vailima Breweries– 14 years, Board of DBS, Board of Incentive Board, Board of Quarantine.

Member of Marist Brothers Trust Board, Member of Marist Brothers Finance, Property and Management, 2009 Honorary Life Member – Sāmoa Chamber of Commerce (Award).

In 2013 was awarded the Outstanding Leadership and Service – Sāmoa Chamber of Commerce (Award). Chairman: Board of MedCen Private Hospital, Chairman: Board of Progressive Insurance & Co, Chairman: Board of Chandra Finance & Co.

President and founder St Paul’s College Old Boys Association (Auck, NZ) and a strong supporter of Marist and charitable activities.

Hon. Patu Tiavaasue Falefatu Maka Sapolu – Attended Marist Brothers’ Primary School 1956-1964 and St. Joseph’s College 1965-1968.

A member of MBOPA since 1976 and he is currently one the of the Patrons of the Association.

He served as Magistrate, the Secretary for Justice and Registrar of the Courts, a former Attorney General and is currently the Chief Justice.

Oloipoloa Terence Betham – Has been an active member and supporter of MBOPA for nearly on and off for 51years and currently the Chairman of the Marist Brothers Property & Finance Committee.

He is a Chartered Accountant since 1981 operating his own accounting firm, Betham & Co, and is a Partner of BDO Sāmoa.

He was a Former General Manager and Board Member of Polynesian Airlines; Former Chairman and Board Member of National Bank of Sāmoa and many other Government SOE.

He is Currently Chairman of Independent Selection Committee recommending SOE directorships to Cabinet. He is a Board Member of private international companies including Solar for Sāmoa Ltd (current) owned by First Solar.

He is the Chairman of many Government Commissions and Government task forces, including the one that set up the VAGST administration.

He is the Deputy Controller and Chief Auditor GoS. and was previously Consul Agent for USA and then Hon. Consul for the Netherlands until retirement. He helped set up the first Electric Solar Plant in Sāmoa feeding over 6% of total electricity generation into the grid at Faleolo and Tuana’imato solar power farms.

According to ‘Oloipola his most rewarding work was after the September 2009 Tsunami which took 140 lives at the east and south coast of Upolu, and as a member of the Lions Club, they donated over $115,000 worth of aid and built 3 shelters/meeting houses at Sapunaoa, Lalomanu, and Lepā for over $430,000.

Sapa’u Lilomaiava Lolesio Vitale – Attended Marist Brothers’ School from 1945-1947.

He became an active member of MBOPA since 1947 and continues to do so today, and is the longest and oldest serving member of MBOPA. He is an inspiration to the Association.

He played rugby for Marist St. Josephs for up to 30 years and he is a member of the Marist Golden Oldies and the Samoa Golden Oldies.

He had served as a police officer for 47 years and is a member of the ex-police association Sāpa’u was a Member of Parliament for the Sāgaga le Falefā from 1988-1991.

At 91 years he is a very active sports enthusiast who continues to inspire others to exercise. He is known to be a strong supporter of grass root rugby.