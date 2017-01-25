Marist honour and celebrate Tupua Fred Wetzell’s legacy

The recognizable face of a lovable person in Tupua Fred Wetzell whose contribution to Samoa sports was honoured by the Marist Sports Club last night. PHOTO by Gerwin Polu

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY 2017: The children of the late businessman Tupua Frederick Wetzell have vowed to continue their father’s legacy in supporting the development of sports in Samoa.

This was confirmed by Tupua’s daughter Angie Wetzell during the launch of the Marist St. Joseph’s International Sports Week last night at the Tanoa Hotel.

“This is the first Marist Club tournament of 2017, it is also the first tournament without Dad, which means the baton has been passed on and we the children of Tupua wish to inform the Executive Committee, that it’s our intention to continue our father’s legacy,” said Angie.

Tupua was a Life Time Partner & Honorary Member of the Marist Club, and has supported Marist through its’ activities for many years.

His support was also extended to other sporting bodies, and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoli’ai Sailele Malielegaoi acknowledged Tupua’s contribution to the development of Samoa, not only in sports but other means.

“Tonight we remember and honour Tupua, and pray for more Tupua’s,” said Tuilaepa.

Angie on behalf of her brothers and family acknowledge Marist for making their father a honorary member and the recognition rendered.

“Dad was and is a son of Samoa,” says Angie. “He loved his country and always proclaimed that he left his heart in Samoa.”

Angie said every time he travels overseas, he always sings “I want to go back to my little grand shack in Samoa.”

“He loves the Club and dedicated his time and life to supporting sports and Marist,” she said.

“Our dad stands proud of all you (Marist) have achieved,” said Angie.

Members of the Marist Sports Club refer to Tupua as the backbone of the Marist International 7s from the start 29 years ago to now.

His legacy also lives on in his famous sayings: “Wear a Smile and carry on. It doesn’t matter where you are. Love one another, help one another. That’s life!”

Tupua passed on in December 2016.

