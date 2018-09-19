Marist Restores Fountain Of High Ideals

Students of Marist School Mulivai drinking from the ‘Fountain Of High Ideals’ that has been restored in the school compound

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2018: “May the water from this fountain create an inspiration for high ideals in every boy who drinks from it.”

These are the words inscribed on Brother Hillary’s Memorial Fountain restored back to its glory at the Marist Brothers School, Mulivai last Friday.

Speaking at its restoration, Marist Brothers Old Pupils Association (MBOPA) President, Tuatagaloa Aumua Ming Leung Wai said it was in January 2018 that the St. Joseph Form 4 Class of 1981 decided to restore the fountain.

The class came by the fountain by chance during a Painter-thon fundraising last year.

“It was lying at the back of the Marist Brothers hall covered with vines, and whilst we did not know the name of the fountain, we do remember that it was on Beach road where the Australian High Commission office is now located,” said Tuatagaloa.

He remembered drinking from the fountain during his school days at Marist.

It was not until a former Marist student Vito Lui emailed him pleading to restore Brother Hilary’s Memorial Fountain that Tuatagaloa and his colleagues came to know the fountains name.

They decided to call it the “Fountain of High Ideals” based on the words inscribed on it.

Research show the Fountain was erected in 1926 in memory of Brother Hillary who came from Australia with Brother Phillipe to reopen the Marist school.

“Brother Hillary spent 25 years in Samoa – advancing Marist education,” said Tuatagaloa.

Brother Hillary’s former students who have by then formed the Marist Bothers Old Union, decided to erect the fountain to remember their old teacher by, and in 1926, the fountain was erected alongside the Apia Beach road.

Water from the fountain was very cool despite a hot sunny day, and Tuatagaloa said they found copper pipes in the fountain which could explain why the water was very cool.

Restoration of the fountain cost between $7,500 and $18,600 from the pockets of the Class of 1981.

The construction and restoration were done by the Class of 1981 students Mulipola Ah Penn and Su’emalo Peter Ott.

Marist Brother School Principal, Brother Siaosi suggested to place the fountain within the school compound where it was officially launched last Friday.

The restored fountain is also painted its’ original colours.