Marist Sports International Week garners sponsorship support

Presenting the cheques to the Marist Sports club today are Frank Ah Kau, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio, Falefata Hele Matatia and Alan Stowers with Tagaloa Su’a Fa’afouina at the back



APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 18 JANUARY 2017: The upcoming Marist Sports International week today received the sponsorship support of $10,000 tala.

The two companies, G-MANA and Pacific Ezy Money Transfer presented $5,000 tala each to the Martist Sports Club Executive this afternoon.

G-MANA is a New Zealand based car dealership with an outlet in Samoa while Pacific Ezy is Samoa owned with branches in various countries including Samoa and New Zealand.

Represented by Alan Stowers, Pacific Ezy and the Marist club have been in partnership for a long time, and Stowers said they hope to continue their partnership for the development of sports in Samoa.

G-MANA was represented by Frank Ah Kau and the cheques were accepted by the President of the Marist Sports Club, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio, and Executive members Tagaloa Fa’afouina Su’a and & Sevens Tournament Director, Falefata Hele Matatia.

The Marist International Sports Week kicks off with the Fight for Marist Boxing Torunament 11 February, Netball, Rugby League and Touch Rugby and culminates with the Marist Sevens 17 and 18 February in its 29 year running.

The Fight for Marist boxing tournament features boxers from Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, American Samoa and Samoa.

