Marist St. Josephs Sports Club farewells NZ High Commissioner

Marist St. Joseph’s Sports Club saying “Fa’afetai Tele Lava” to HE Nicholson.

(Standing, l-r): Fata Brian Kaio (Sevens Tournament Director), Tupa’i Klaus Stunzner (Club Vice President), Sonya Peters (Communications, Public Diplomacy & Policy Officer – NZ High Commission) and Norris Mitchell (Club Treasurer). (Sitting, l-r): Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio (Club President), H.E. David Nicholson, Aumua Ming Leung Wai (President, MBOPA) and Mike Walsh (NZ’s Deputy High Commissioner).

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 AUGST 2018: The Marist St. Josephs Sports Club hosted a farewell luncheon this week for HE David Nicholson, High Commissioner of New Zealand to Samoa in acknowledgment of the strong development partnership between the Club and the High Commission on youth and sports development.

Led by Club President, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio and Marist Old Boys President, Tuatagaloa Ming Leung Wai, Marist expressed its appreciation for New Zealand’s support towards Marist International Sports Week 2018, which made it possible for the attendance of international referees and officials for Touch and Rugby tournament earlier this year.

Local referees and coaches were beneficiaries of workshops led by these officials as well as the quality of tournaments boosted by renowned internationals such as Seiuli Fiao’o Fa’amausili, Captain of NZ Black Ferns that won the most recent Women’s Rugby World Cup.

A highlight for Marist this year was the opportunity to host the New Zealand Prime Minister, Hon. Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Hon. Winston Peters.

“It was a chance of a lifetime for primary and high school students to be inspired by a foreign state leader as well as our youth on successful pathways for career and sports,” said the club in a statement.

“Marist and New Zealand have established a close alliance to develop youth and tackle important issues they face such as unemployment and career advice.

“HE David Nicholson played a crucial role in fostering this partnership to what it has successfully achieved to date.”

Related