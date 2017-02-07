Marist welcomes international boxers in Ava ceremony

Australian champion Jai Tapu Opetaia who will fight Samoa’s Tone Fereti in the main bout, Coach Tapu Opetaia and Tavu’i Mike Lemisio – the Fight for Marist Tournament Director after this morning welcome ceremony

Apia, SAMOA – TUESDAY 07 FEBRUARY 2017: The international boxers fighting in this weeks’ Fight For Marist, were welcomed in an Ava ceremony hosted by the Marist Sports Club at the Tanoa Hotel this morning.

The boxers are from Queensland, Australia, New Zealand and Tonga and yet to arrive is the team from American Samoa.

The Fight for Marist kicks off the Inaugural Marist International Sports Week with the preliminary rounds on Thursday 9 February at Gym 1 Tuana’imato and the final rounds on Friday.

The main professional bout will be between Jai Tapu Opetaia who represented Australia in the 2012 London Olympics and Samoan Pacific Games Gold medalist Tone Fereti.

The Marist International Sports Week opens tomorrow with a parade down Beach Road of all competing teams in boxing, netball, touch rugby, rugby league and culminates with the 29th Marist International Sevens 17 and 18 February.

Apulu Lance Polu