Martin Hautus Institute of Learning Signs MOU with the Auckland Institute of Study

Dr. Julia Hennesey from the Auckland Institute of Study in New Zealand with Pulotu Arthur Solomon signing the Memorandum of Understanding

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER 2017: The Martin Hautus Institute of Learning has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Auckland Institute of Study. The ceremony also marked the opening of the Institute’s new campus on the second floor of the Lotemau Centre.

“Today’s MOU signing is a significant opportunity here for the people of Samoa where we can work with the category one provider like Auckland Institute of New Zealand,” said Pulotu Selio Solomon.

“The AUIS have been in business for a very long time and they are one of our strongest providers in New Zealand and they are here signing and wanted to help not only the Martus Hautus in Samoa but also in the Pacific.”

The Martin Hautus, Institute of Learning Samoa, was founded by Pulotu Arthur Solomon and his wife Mareta while they were in New Zealand. They brought it to Samoa in the year 2013 and provides training in various fields with qualifications that are recognized by both the NZQA and the Samoa Qualifications Authority.

“Martin Hautus Samoa, is all about building brighter futures for young people that they serve” said Pulotu Selio Solomon, a former CEO of the Maritn Hautus Institute in New Zealand, he is also the son of Mr Arthur and Mareta.

The institute provides courses such as Diploma in Tourism and Diploma in Hospitality Management and the students can continue their studies in New Zealand

“We are also about building strong young people that will go on to be leaders in their families, their communities, their church and also their country,” says Pulotu.

“They will also empower themselves to be job ready and with the skill that will enable them to contribute to the social and economic fabric on this wonderful country,” he added.

Pulotu Seloi Solomon also encouraged the students who are educated in the institute.

“Be a people of faith, be a people of service and be a people of excellence,” he said.

Martin Hautus Institute of Learning Samoa will also have an Open Day at their new campus at the Lotemau Center this Thursday from 9am to 5pm.

