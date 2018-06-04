McDonald’s Graduate New Managers for American Samoa and Samoa

The two management groups of the McDonald’s training for American Samoa and Samoa with Trainer Ella James



PAGO PAGO. The operations of McDonalds in both Samoa’s are expected to be of highest standards following the training of management and operations staff last week.

McDonald’s Corporate trainer from New Zealand, Ms. Ella James was on in American Samoa to conduct extensive training courses to properly equip local staff members to excel in to management roles at its operations. The training was held 21st to 26th May 2018.

Two courses were offered back to back starting with 10 employees taking the Shift Management Excellence (SMX) course while 11 more senior managers sat the Advanced Shift Management (ASM) course. McDonald’s courses are recognized as college credits towards a Business Management Degree at several NZ Universities. Four employees from McDonald’s Apia were part of the group and have received training for the more advanced “Made For You” system that American Samoa uses. McDonald’s Am. Samoa & Samoa Owner/Operator, Mr. Charlie Tautolo is very pleased with the outcome of the course as it also provides opportunities for locals to advance in the McDonald’s Operations and also improve them individually.

“A lot of pre-requisite training and planning had to happen in order for our Corporate Trainer to agree on making the trip to the islands. We are fortunate to graduate all of our managers and is a very proud moment for American Samoa and Samoa, ” said the Operations – General Manager, Mrs Talaleu Samuelu.

A graduation ceremony was held last Saturday to celebrate these new Managers.

Shift Management Excellence (SMX) Graduates

Pale Tauti-Tafuna Store Livingston Peni – Tafuna Store Faaolataga Faualo – Fagatogo Aneli Fakaofo – Fagatogo Store Anuilagi McGarthy – Fagatogo Store Marieta Visesio – Fagatogo Store Taitai Sio –Apia Store Polu Saleli – Apia Store Famavaega Taito – Apia Store Malama Naseri – Apia Store Advanced Shift Management (ASM) Graduates

Taitai Sio – Apia Store Polu Saleli– Apia Store Faamaleke Aloese – Tafuna Store Livingston Peni – Tafuna Store Sammy Maiava – Tafuna Store Toli Ulu – Tafuna Store Mafutaga Sogialofa – Tafuna Store John Kaisa – Tafuna Store Naomi Su – Fagatogo Store Eka Ianu – Fagatogo Store Sonier Ah Ching-Paulo – Fagatogo Store

