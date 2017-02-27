Personal assets to guarantee loans

Guests at the launch of the Business Registry today

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA- MONDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2017: The Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour in collaboration with the Asian Development bank today launched a business registration system for personal assets.

The new project was strongly supported by the Government of New Zealand and Australia.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, said the Business Registration Act 2013 is now effective.

He said the business registration allows anyone to register their assets under the Ministry of Labour and these assets can be used to guarantee loans.

“Anyone can register their assets under this act,” said Pulotu.

The Ministry is working closely with the local all the banks in Samoa in this new initiative.

“With the registration of personal assets the Ministry can provide the documents to guarantee any loans and allow our people to start their own businesses.”

At the moment the banks have their own criteria and they can only take assets such as lands, however the existence of this new service under the new registration act makes this service easier for many people.

“Our only duty is to register the people’s assets and to provide documents needed,” said Pulotu.

In the past the banks in Samoa cannot use any other assets apart from freehold lands however the collaboration with the Asian Development Bank the Ministry is now able to register any kind of assets and provide information needed for the banks.

“Although we can do the registration but the banks have their own criteria and their own assessments in order for them to consider these assets provided to guarantee a loan,” said Pulotu.

“Our work does not apply to the bank,” he said.

Members of the public can now register their personal assets under the Business registration services at the Ministry of Commercial Industry and Labour or visit them online www.businessregistration.gov.ws.

Related