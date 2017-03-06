Media & Journalism studies to Degree in 2018

[Left-Right] JAWS President, Apulu Lance Polu, Chloe Chomicky, NUS Vice Chancellor Professor Fui Leapai Asofou So’o, Taileah Watson, Dean of Faculty of Arts, Lafaitele Taupi Fualuga, Head of Journalism & Media Studies Misa Vicky Lepou and Derek Davies from James Cook University



BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 06 MARCH 2018: The Media and Journalism Course at the National University of Samoa will be elevated to that of a Bachelors degree in 2018.

This was confirmed by the Vice Chancellor Professor Fui Leapai Asofou So’o at a press conference last Friday where he officially announced the appointment of the first lecturer with disability to the NUS faculty.

Born blind, Fa’aolo Utumapu Uatailesolo holds a Bachelors degree from the Auckland University of Technology and a Masters in Media and Communications from Monash University in Australia. She has worked as a news reporter, editor and translator and her appointment as lecturer will require some adjustments at the University.

Professor Asofou So’o said the appointment confirms the University’s commitment to inclusive education and its goal to develop all courses to a higher level.

The Journalism course started with a Certificate, then a Diploma, and now to a Bachelors degree in 2018.

President of the National Media Association JAWS, Apulu Lance Polu acknowledged the move by the university in lifting the standard of the course, and emphasized continuing support from the industry.

“We look forward to developing that so that we can improve the quality of the students that come out and work in the industry so that we can serve our country much better and higher level.

“From the viewpoint of the industry, we applaud the appointment of Faaolo, a person with disabilities which is a first for the University and possibly for our region in the Pacific.”

James Cook University & NUS exchange program

Three students from the James Cook University in Australia are currently studying media and Journalism in Samoa under the Exchange programme signed by the two universities in 2015.

Under the Colombo Plan, Professor Fui said the MOU encourages the exchange of staff and students to study full semesters here and their course marks credited at James Cook University.

Both NUS and JAWS applaud the program and Apulu hopes that Samoan students will have a chance in the future to study in Australia.

