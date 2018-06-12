Meeting is useless if no cyber security solutions found, says PM

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 JUNE 2018: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi has bluntly told the participants of a Digital Pacific Conference that ended in Apia today that they are wasting time if they can’t come up with proper cyber security measures against online abusers.

More than 20 representatives from IT companies in Samoa and overseas are attending the two day conference on the theme getting “Governments and Economies Ready for the Digital Age” that the Prime Minister opened yesterday.

Tuilaepa told them that although cyber security is very important in small island countries, they must take an extra step in finding a solution in identifying those who have used technology and social media to try and destabilise small island economies as well as destroying families and government.

“High priority must be given to upgrade our cyber security measures; very top priority must be discussed in this meeting, if not then, this meeting is absolutely useless,” said Tuilaepa.

He went on comparing the misuse of cyber technology in the social media to those of terrorists.

“In a recent meeting I attended, the misuse of social media and cyber security was compared to that of ISIS, where their main concern is to destabilise a government by building fake news and allegations to destroy, but hiding behind the complexity of technology.

“I have returned from a recent Commonwealth Leaders meeting where all the leaders equated and highlighted the abusive use of ICT through social media as terrorists, with the kind of mindset of which, sadly to say as those of ISIS,” Tuilaepa shaed with the meeting participants.

“Their only concern is to destabilise government by building up fake news and allegations to destroy, but hiding behind the complexity of IT Technology.

“If you do not come up with a proper cyber security measures and solutions very quickly, then all these meetings are absolutely useless.”

The Prime Minister’s comments come at a time when the Government has been searching for the identities of those behind the abusive blog – Ole Palemia.

The blog has constantly been attacking the Prime Minister and his government as corrupt and published defamatory stories on the personal lives of various individuals.

Talking with Talamua in his weekly news programme today, he named two Samoans based in Australia and Utah respectively as those behind the blog. He said police investigations into the matter are continuing.

