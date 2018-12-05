Member of Parliament denies ever supporting SSIG

Member of Parliament for Alataua West, Ali’imalemanu Alofa Tu’u’au

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 5 DECEMBER 2018: Member of Parliament for Alataua West, Ali’imalemanu Alofa Tu’u’au, denies any involvement and supporting the Samoa Solidarity International Group’s push to repeal the LTRA 20018 Act and she wants to set the record straight.

Ali’imalemanu told Talamua that she has nothing to do with the Group.

“They misled my constituency saying they were conducting a government seminar,” she explained.

“Hearing that, I went to the seminar thinking how come I did not know and when I arrived there was this group.”

Ali’imalemanu claimed the group members were telling her constituency that the Government was using customary lands to secure overseas loans.

“That is why I was interested, so that I can set the record straight that Government is not taking customary lands to secure any loans,” said the MP.

“It is clear that Article 102 of the Constitution of Samoa clearly stipulates that Customary Lands cannot be sold.”

Ali’imalemanu added, “I stated clearly to my constituency that the leasehold interest can be used as mortgage for a loan, but using customary lands as mortgage is prohibited.”

Leasing of Customary Lands administered under the Land Alienation 1965 Act has been in practice for the past 50 years.

However, SSIG President, Afamasaga Tasolo said the Member of Parliament took part in their Village Education Unit programme, and admitted that the Land Registration Act 2008 is wrong and should be repealed.

“I never said anything like that,” insisted Ali’imalemanu.