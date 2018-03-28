Member of Parliament sues Liquor Board for $1 million talā

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 28 MARCH 2018: Member of Parliament Olo Fiti Vaai, is suing the Liquor Board for more than $1 million talā over a Board decision to shut down the MP’s bar called Black Nose in August 2017.

The matter was brought before Chief Justice Patu Tiavaasu’e Falefatu Sapolu this week and Prosecution asked for an adjournment in order to file and serve a response for the motion.

Olo is accusing the Liquor Board of breaching its own Act, of which both parties must discuss an issue affecting the owner of a business before they make a decision to suspend and or to terminate the operation of a business.

“The Board did not follow that process as prescribed under its Board Act.”

Olo claims he was not given a chance to explain himself and that the Board had also breached the principles of natural justice.

The dispute started from an incident on 23 June 2017 where a security guard who worked for the Black Nose night club allegedly assaulted a customer.

The Liquor Board then ordered the MP to close his bar immediately.

Olo claims it was an internal matter. The matter has been adjourned to 9 April for hearing.

Related