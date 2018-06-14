Members of Parliament graduate with Certificates in Law

The graduating Members of Parliament with the Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa and the Vice Chancellor and President of USP, Professor Rajesh Chandra

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 14 JUNE 2018: Eighteen Members of Parliament including two cabinet ministers graduated this morning with Certificates in Law (Civil) under the inaugural Samoa Parliamentary Law programme.

It is the first of such programme extended by the University to a request from the Samoan government for a course specifically for members of Parliament under the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education through the University of the South Pacific at Alafua.

The inaugural Samoa Parliamentary Law programme allows Members of Parliament professionalism in Legislative Drafting and making decisions that will have positive impacts to the lives of the people of Samoa.

“I thank the Prime Minister, that through this programme we are able to connect with the law makers of Samoa,” said the Vice Chancellor and President of USP, Professor Rajesh Chandra who also challenged other Members of the Parliament who have not had the chance to follow suit.

Deputy Speaker, Nafo’itoa Tala’imanu Keti said the course has provided them with an insight into drafting legislative laws and table them in Parliament.

“It is a golden opportunity for all of us, as well as those whose aim to become Members of Parliament in the future.”

Falelatai and Samatau MP, Taefu Lemi Taefu said it was not easy for them to juggle between work at home and their responsibilities as Members of Parliament and lots of assignments.

“One thing we were so worried about, if we someone failed the course, the whole constituency will know in a blink of an eye,” he said.

Course developers and lecturers for the program were Professor Eric Colvin (Head of School, School of Law – Emalus Campus) and Emeritus Professor Don Paterson, Telei’ai Dr. Lalotoa Mulitalo – CEO of Samoa Law Reform Commission and Principal Solicitor for Leavai Law Firm – Leota Tima Leavai.

The Certificate of Law was a 6 unit course that was funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Faculty of Arts, Law and Education – School of Law Graduates: Certificate in Law (Civil)

Ali’imalemanu Alofa Tu’u’au – Alataua Sisifo (West) Faumuina Asi Paul Wayne Fong – Urban West Gatoloaifaana Amataga Alesana-Gidlow – Faasaleleaga Nu.1 Fa’alogo Iosefa Sopi Fa’alogo – Siumu Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio – Sagaga le Falefa Mulipola Laki Leiataua Mulipola – Aiga i le Tai Lauofo Fonotoe Nuafesili Pierre Lauofo – Anoamaa Sisifo Taefu Lemi Taefu – Falelatai & Samatau Lopao’o Natanielu Mu’a – Vaisigano Nu.1 Tapulesatele Tamasone Mauteni II Esera – Vaisigano Nu.2 Nafo’itoa M. Tala’imanu Keti – Gagaemauga Nu.3 Tuifa’asisina Misa Richard Aiolupotea – Palauli Sasae Fuimaono Te’o Samuelu Ati’ifale – Falealili East Pa’u Sefo Taumata Pa’u – Faasaleleaga Nu.2 Ili Setefano Ta’ateo Tafili – Aana Alofi Nu.2 Tafua Maluelue Tafua – Aleipata Itupa i lalo Toleafoa Va’afusuaga Ken Poutoa – Lefaga & Faleaseela Lenata’i Victor Faafoi Tamapua – Vaimauga Sisifo Nu.1

The special graduation is one of the events for celebrating USP’s 50th anniversary in Samoa.

