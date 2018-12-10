Methodist Church Faleula compound to accommodate XVI Pacific Games athletes

Young Samoan athletes ready to compete in an international sports meet



Source: Pacific Games Office, Apia

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2018: The Pacific Games Office has confirmed that the Methodist Church of Samoa’s Faleula compound will be used to accommodate athletes and team officials for the XVI Pacific Games. Hotels will be used to accommodate the 1,000+ technical officials, delegates, Commonwealth weightlifting and Boxing athletes.

The announcement follows months of preparation to house athletes and team officials in hotels. To achieve this goal, the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed last month between Government and Accommodation providers in Upolu and Savai’i. To date four hotels in Salelologa and 30 hotels in Upolu have signed up providing approximately 1,300 beds in total. Over 4,000 athletes and officials are expected for the upcoming Pacific Games held 7th – 20th July 2019.

Clash with church annual conference

The Pacific Games Office activated contingency plans earlier this month, approaching the Methodist Church of Samoa President and Board with the proposal to house athletes and team officials at the church compound in Faleula. The request was positively received despite Games dates clashing with the Church Annual Conference.

“The Games Organising Committee acknowledges the support of the Methodist Church of Samoa Board in making special allowances to help accommodate for athletes and team officials,” said the Minister of Sports Loau Keneti Sio.

“When the request was sent, the Board did not hesitate to answer the call and we are thankful for the spirit they have come in. Hosting athletes and team officials within the Faleula compound not only helps to alleviate our transport and security services, it will make these Games extra special,” said Loau.

“The Pacific Games is not only about sports but also about building bonds between our Pacific nations. Being based within a Samoan village environment will provide insight and appreciation into our Samoan way of doing things. We’re really excited about the partnership.”

The Pacific Games Office is completing a final vetting process before confirming the hotels where technical officials and delegates will be staying next year.

The Minister recognises that the goal to host all athletes and officials in hotels was an ambitious one. But the Games Office is continuing to look for ways to be cost effective and meet our timeframes and schedule.

“Government stands firm in our aim to partner together with the private sector where possible. Procurement for the Games has been busy over the past few months and will continue into the new year,” said the Minister.