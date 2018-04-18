Milket Noodle suspected in infants death

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 18 APRIL 2018: The death of a one year old baby reported from the Leulumoega District Hospital this week is suspected to be caused by eating a milket noodle with milk.

Police spokesperson, Auapa’au Filipo Logoitino told Talamua that the baby’s mother explained that she fed her with milket noodle then later fed her milk from the feeding bottle. Then all of a sudden, the baby looked sick and she was rushed to the Leulumoega but it was too late, according to the mother.

The mother also told police that her baby was active the whole week and that she was shocked of what had happened.

Police are investigating the incident.

In a separate incident, the body of a young man found at the back of the fish market at Savalalo has been identified as from Vaiusu village.

Reports said the young man looked after a particular fishing boat anchored behind the fish market.

The fishing boat got loose and drifted away and the deceased swam out to fetch it. Other boat owners went out to assist but no one saw the deceased.

A search party went out the same night looking for the young man but he was not found. His dead body was found the next morning.

According to police, the deceased is 45 years old and is from Vaiusu and Leauva’a. His body is at Moto’otua hospital morgue awaiting further police investigations.

