Ministry of Justice policies and administration under investigation

PHOTO: The Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration at Mulinu’u

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 17 AUGUST 2018: The administration, management process and human resources of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration (MJCA), are under investigation by a Commission delegated by the Public Service Commission.

The Commission was appointed this week and for its work to be completed within two weeks.

The Ministry’s Chief Executive Officer, Papali’i John Taimalelagi confirmed that the investigation is directed at policies and management guidelines and the Ministry’s processes and other human resource issues.

Asked if the investigation includes the alleged missing files, Papali’i said “there are no missing files” and did not comment further until the investigation is complete.

PSC also confirmed the investigation and refuted rumours that Papali’i has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

No directive order has been issued and no one has been suspended, said PSC.