Community Ministry of Justice policies and administration under investigation
CommunityCOURTLatest NewsLaw & OrderLocal News

Ministry of Justice policies and administration under investigation

000

 

PHOTO: The Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration at Mulinu’u

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 17 AUGUST 2018: The administration, management process and human resources of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration (MJCA), are under investigation by a Commission delegated by the Public Service Commission.

The Commission was appointed this week and for its work to be completed within two weeks.

The Ministry’s Chief Executive Officer, Papali’i John Taimalelagi confirmed that the investigation is directed at policies and management guidelines and the Ministry’s processes and other human resource issues.

Asked if the investigation includes the alleged missing files, Papali’i said “there are no missing files” and did not comment further until the investigation is complete.

PSC also confirmed the investigation and refuted rumours that Papali’i has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

No directive order has been issued and no one has been suspended, said PSC.

Share
Japan signs USD$1.8 million for much needed medical equipment Previous post

Related articles

Lawsuit challenges Land Title Registration Act 2008

Press Release 17 August, 2018

Malietoa title bestowed without Pāpā honours

Staff Reporters 17 August, 2018

Japan signs USD$1.8 million for much needed medical equipment

Press Release 16 August, 2018

Court stops Malietoa title bestowal

Staff Reporters 16 August, 2018

Samoa’s unemployment stands at 4 percent

Staff Reporters 16 August, 2018

Second nurse charged for babies deaths

Staff Reporters 16 August, 2018

Subscribe via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to Talamua and receive notifications of new articles by email.

Talamua Google+

Copyright All rights reserved