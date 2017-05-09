Ministry of Justice team up with Teen Challenge to help young Samoans

TCS Chairman, Pastor Fa’afetai Fata and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Papali’i John Taimalelagi with the signed MOU



BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 08 MAY 2017: The Ministry of Justice Courts Administration (MJCA) and the newly established Teen Challenge Samoa (TCS) organisation today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work as partners in helping troubled young Samoans.

The MOU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Papali’i John Taimalelagi and TCS Chairman, Pastor Fa’afetai Fata at the organisations office at Saleufi.

“Teen Challenge is not the only organization in Samoa to help change the lives of our young offenders and we are very supportive of the fact that these organisations have the desire to help,” said Papalii.

The Minister for Works Transport and Infrastructure, Papali’i Niko Lee-Hang was the guest speaker and he acknowledged the partnership between TCS and MJCA as well as the support from the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture.

He said this is one way to rehabilitate young offenders between the ages of 13 and 35.

The Director of the International Teen Challenge, Reverend Jim Lowans said establishing Teen Challenge in Samoa is a dream of more than 30 years and the work has finally begun.

TCS Mission Statement is to “disciple these young souls for the Salvation of the Lord.”

Papali’i told the media, that TCS will follow the same programme currently used by the Ministry of Justice.

Related