Ministry of Works CEO under police investigation

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 08 JUNE 2018: The Acting Prime Minister, Tialavea Leniu Hunt today confirmed that police is investigating the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport (MWIT), Su’a Poumulinuku Onesemo.

This follows a media statement from the Attorney General Lemalu Herman Retzlaff this week confirming the investigation started on 6 June 2018 on allegations of corrupt practises.

But the identity of the person accused and investigated was withheld.

“The Police and the Public Service Commission (PSC) have started investigations and I cannot comment on it further,” said Tialavea.

He also stated that there are several other investigations in progress within the public service.

On the police investigations, the Attorney Generals statement said the records of the allegations were sent to the Attorney General and received 5 June 2018.

“After consideration it was referred by the AG to the Police Commissioner, with a recommendation that a criminal investigation commence immediately given the nature of the allegations.

“The allegations are serious and do require looking into. I cannot otherwise reveal actual details of the allegations at this time, as the matter is now the subject of a police investigation,” said the AG.

