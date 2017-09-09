Miss House of Gold, Alexandra Iakopo is the new Miss Samoa

Miss Samoa 2017/2018, Miss House of Gold, Alexandra Iakopo performing her victory siva after the three hour long event



STAFF REPORTERS/Photos by Gerwin Polu

APIA, SAMOA – SATURDAY 09 SEPTEMBER 2017: Miss House of Gold, Miss Alexandra Iakopo was crow Miss Samoa 2017/2018 in a three hour long pageant at Gymnasium One last night. The 23 year old is a qualifications officer with the Samoa Qualifications Authority and holds a BA from the National University of Samoa.

Hailing from the villages of Sapapali’i, Safotulafai and Moamoa, she won the Best Talent and Best Interview.

1st runner up – Miss Samoa NSW, Miss Fasi Faitaga Talimatasi Liolevave – Contestant 5

– Contestant 5 2nd runner up – Miss Samoa Victoria, Miss Adele Fa’aosofia – Contestant 7

– Contestant 7 3rd runner up – Miss TAPZ Fashion, Miss Naitosala Jane Schuster – Contestant 4

– Contestant 4 4th Runner up – Miss Samoa NZ, Miss Natalie Leitulagi Toevai – Contestant 1

Organized for the second year running by the Samoa Events Incorporated, SEI, the pageant was streamed live by Talamua Media and attracted over 6,000 viewers mainly from Australia, New Zealand and the United States. An edited version of the video of the pageant will be available next Monday on www.talamua.com.

