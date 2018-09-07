Miss Le Naumati Creations planting native trees at Samalaeulu village

Miss Le Naumati Creations, Levalasi Vivian Su’a planting a tree and her name at Samalaeulu village

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 07 SEPTEMBER 2018: Miss Le Naumati Creations, Levalasi Vivian Su’a donated $1,000 to the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa to assist them buy native plants to plant alongside the Mali’oli’o riverbank.

Su’a who is hosted by the village church wanted to give something back to the people she has grown attached to.

She has heard stories about the Mali’oli’o River as one of the most powerful when it flows and several commuters have died while attempting to cross while it overflowed its banks.

“Samalaeulu’s biggest threat is flooding from the Mali’oli’o River during heavy rains and with climate change, there will be longer periods of disruption of daily activities including traveling and commuting,” said Su’a.

She is happy to know that Government has approved the construction of a bridge over the river, and her initiative to plant native trees alongside the river bank fits in well.

“We need to reduce carbon emissions and plant trees as much as we can to offset any unavoidable carbon initiatives we may have,” said Su’a.

She said her project will have other benefits such as improving native biodiversity and limit potential damages caused by floods and droughts.

“Climate change is real and it is here to stay so we need to adapt, take action and I encourage my fellow pageant sisters and everyone to take a step in combating climate change.”

The village pastor, Reverend Elder Palemia Reupena acknowledged the assistance that is very much needed as they live along the river banks.

The contestants then joined villagers in planting several trees and a closed off with performing the taualuga to close the ceremony.