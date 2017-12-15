Miss Samoa Alexandra Iakopo still a winner

Miss Samoa Ms. Alexandra Iakopo



Source: PRESS SECRETARIAT:

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 15 DECEMBER 2017: “In my eyes and in the eyes of your country, you are still a winner in our book,” Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi congratulated the Miss Pacific Islands first runner up and reigning Miss Samoa, Ms. Alexandra Iakopo.

In a brief courtesy call to the government leader, the Prime Minister reassured the young Miss Samoa that the Pageant’s Board can expect a formal letter from government as the owner of the Miss Pacific Island Pageant to revisit the judging criteria.

But with the same token, he is pleased with the overall performance by Miss Samoa and thanked her for her courage and patriotism.

Alexandra in response thanked the Prime Minister for his moral support and prayers during her campaign earlier this month, Nadi Fiji.

She apologized if she had not met her Prime Minister and the country’s expectations and reiterated that she will continue to serve her country with pride during her one year reign.

Alexandra will start her official duties as Miss Samoa on January 3rd when government returns after the end of the year holidays.

Related

Press Release