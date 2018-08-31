Miss Samoa Pageant to a promising start

The 9 Miss Samoa contestants with the reigning Miss Samoa (the from right) and Minister of Women Faimalotoa Kika Stowers and some of the church ministers who will host them in Savaii



APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 31 AUGUST 2018: Glamour and fashion galore at the launch of the McDonald’s Samoa Miss Samoa Pageant 2018 Taumesina Resort yesterday morning.

It began the 10 days of events starting in Upolu and ending at the Don Bosco Technical College in Salelologa where the pageant will be staged at 10:00am Saturday 10 September.

At yesterdays’ opening, the nine contestants displayed confidence reflecting their readiness for what promises to be a week of experiences, meeting new people, new friends and the opening of a new special chapter in their lives as contestants in the Miss Samoa Pageant.

“It takes a lot of courage to run as contestant because of the responsibilities associated to the role,” said the Minister of Women Community and Social Development, Faimalotoa Kika Stowers in her welcoming address.

This years’ pageant highlights the Essence of a Samoan Lady – Le Tamali’iaga O le Tamaitai Samoa representing her identity, her leading role in the family, the business community and Government.

“As a contestant, you carry the hopes of your parents, your relatives including your entire extended family here and abroad and your sponsors,” she added.

“And with the same token, you will gain valuable experience that will be useful in your future endeavours. But rest assured, I am confident that with the guidance of our father heaven and the support from your parents, families and sponsors anything is possible.

“Remember you are unique and one of a kind and doing your best is all that we can ask of you.”

Unlike previous pageants, the contestants will be hosted by Mafutaga a Tina (Women’s Fellowships) from 9 selected churches and denominations in Savaii when they travel to the Big Island next Monday.

The Contestants and their Hosts are:

#1 Miss Salimu Fagaloa; Dolores Cassandra Satiu Cufi hosted by EFKS SALEAULA, Rev. Penaia Koro & Mrs.Lagi

hosted by EFKS SALEAULA, Rev. Penaia Koro & Mrs.Lagi Miss Samoa Melbourne; Lanuola Giselle Tuiletufuga Price hosted EFKS SASINA, Rev. Panapa & Mrs. Leafa

hosted EFKS SASINA, Rev. Panapa & Mrs. Leafa #3 Miss Samoa Victoria; Nora Lio Setu Aloiai hosted EFKS SAPAPALII, Rev. Auatama Esera & Mrs Tamara

hosted EFKS SAPAPALII, Rev. Auatama Esera & Mrs Tamara #4 Miss Le Naumati Creations; Levalasi Vivian Su’a hosted EFKS LEFAGAOALII, Rev. Elder Palemia Reupena & Mrs Tovale

hosted EFKS LEFAGAOALII, Rev. Elder Palemia Reupena & Mrs Tovale #5 Miss CCK; Georgina Mulipola hosted EFKS LALOMALAVA, Rev. Sotiaka Roma and Mrs Vanu

hosted EFKS LALOMALAVA, Rev. Sotiaka Roma and Mrs Vanu #6 Miss New South Wales; Christie Retalila Temareti hosted EFKS LEFAGAOALII, Rev. Alesana Afamasaga & Mrs Siapolima.

hosted EFKS LEFAGAOALII, Rev. Alesana Afamasaga & Mrs Siapolima. #7 Miss Samoa Australia; Erin Noelani Taefu hosted EFKS LEFAGAOALII, Rev. Tonu Peleseuma and Mrs Malelega

hosted EFKS LEFAGAOALII, Rev. Tonu Peleseuma and Mrs Malelega #8 Miss Susana o Samoa; Sonia Piva hosted METOTISI SALELOLOGA Rev. Samuelu Areta and Mrs Pativaine

hosted METOTISI SALELOLOGA Rev. Samuelu Areta and Mrs Pativaine #9 Miss Samoa New Zealand; Cecilia Tufuga Fatu hosted EFKS TAFUA TAI Rev. Niulala Kupa & Mrs Loreta.

Savaii Island will host the 33 year old pageant for the very first time. The organizers, the Samoa Events Incorporated, (SEI) has made a landmark move given the potential benefits the event may generate for the islands’ economy and tourism.

“It will provide a sense of ownership to residents of Savaii after all the Miss Samoa will be the ambassador of good will for all Samoans,” says Pageant Director Lemalu Lina Slade Palamo. “We realise it’s a daunting task but without the support from partners which includes the Mafutaga a Tina and our stakeholders on the big island and of course government and our business community, it would not be possible.”

Complimented Faimalotoa; “It would be amiss for me not to commend the Samoa Events Incorporated, -SEI the Pageant Host for taking the Miss Samoa competition to the Big Island. No doubt, Savaii residents join me in commending SEI for this great privilege.

“To all the contestants, may you have an enjoyable pageant and wishing you all the best. You are all winners.”

The contestants will depart for Savaii Monday morning after the official opening of the Teuila Week this coming Sunday.