Miss Samoa wins third place in the Miss Pacific 2018

Miss Papua New Guinea crowned 2018/2019 Miss Pacific in Tonga last weekend.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 03 DECEMBER 2018: Miss Samoa, Sonia Piva had settled for third place at the Miss Pacific Pageant 2018 hosted in Tonga last weekend.

She also won the Sarong and Island Wear category.

Piva spoke about Culture at the Pre-pageant interview and she highlighted the importance of Pacific people and their language.

Miss Samoa 2018, Miss Sonia Piva

Coming from a multi-cultural background with a Samoan mother and a European father, Piva realised the importance of language and she said it is never too late to learn.

“Language has a huge part in Pacific culture and Pacific identity,” she said.

She also emphasized the pivotal role culture plays in the unity of the Pacific people, families and communities.

Piva moved from Australia to live and work in Samoa four months before competing and winning the Miss Samoa Crown 2018.

Before leaving for the Miss Pacific pageant in Tonga, Piva told the media that she was ready to represent Samoa and was confident with a strong team behind her.

Miss Papua New Guinea was crowned the new Miss Pacific 2018/2019. The youngest of 6 contestants, she also won Miss Personality, Miss Tourism, Best Talent and Best Interview.

Second place went to Miss Cook Islands who won the Miss Photogenic and Miss Internet titles. Miss Tuvalu came fourth.

The 2019 Miss Pacific Islands will be hosted in Papua New Guinea.

