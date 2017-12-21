Most dangerous prisoner back behind bars

The four prisoners who escaped this morning, Lauititi Tualima, Vaioa Solia, Aniseko Vaelei and Uili Manuleleua



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 DECEMBER 2017: Samoa’s most dangerous prisoner – Lauititi Tualima is among four prisoners who broke out of the Tafa’igata prison this morning. He has since been captured and police confirm that he is back behind bars.

Tualima, who escaped in 2014 and raped an Australian female tourist as her partner was tied up, had Samoa featured on a negative light on Australia’s 60 Minutes current Affairs programme.

The Samoa Prison Service said that early this morning, 21 December 2017, four (4) prisoners managed to escape from the prisons at Tafaigata.

The prisoners are:

Lauititi Tualima (m) Vaioa Solia (m) Aniseko Vaelei (m) Uili Manuleleua (m)

Lauititi Tualima and Vailoa Solia are now back in police custody and the remaining two prisoners Aniseko Vaelei and Uili Manuleleua have yet to be located.

The police are appealing to members of the public for their assistance in order to catch the two remaining convicts.

The public is also advised not to approach the prisoners directly as they are considered aggressive and dangerous but urgently report it to police at phone number 22222.

The Samoa Police assures the public that their safety is priority at this time of the year and the police are working around the clock to catch the criminals.

Related