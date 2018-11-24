Mothers warned of illegal adoptions at the National Hospital

The National Hospital at Motootua



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA 24 NOVEMBER 2018: The President of the Nurses Association in Samoa, Solialofi Papali’i is warning mothers and the public that adoptions outside legal procedures are a crime.

Papali’i issued a stern warning after a vocal dispute between one of the nurses and two sisters who wanted to change the name of a newly born baby’s mother in the birth records.

Papali’i said the two sisters and the nurse are from the same village.

“One of the two sisters gave birth to a baby girl and she decided to give her baby to her sister who has been living with her husband for a long time and have no children.”

According to Papali’i, the mother then asked the nurse to delete her name on the registration book, and replace it with her sister’s name who is going to be the new mother.

“That is illegal, and the hospital never allows such practice,” Papali’i explains.

When the nurse told them that what they were asking was illegal, they confronted the nurse who then reported the incident to the authorities.

Papali’i said there were similar cases reported in the past and they ended up in court.

She is concerned about the increasing number of pregnant women who gave birth in the villages.

“They give their babies to their new parents and the new parents then come to the hospital and ask if their babies can be registered under their names without going through adoption process.”

Papali’i reminds the public that there are proper process and channels for adoptions.