MP apologizes for village violence that injured police officers yesterday

Member of Parliament for Anoama’a West, Fonotoe Pierre Lauofo apologizes for the village incident that injured police officers yesterday

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 20 MARCH 2018: The Member of Parliament for Anoama’a West, Fonotoe Pierre Lauofo today made a public apology in Parliament for the incident that injured several police officers and affected the public when young men blocked the public road at Luatuanu’u yesterday.

Fonotoe, who is from Luatuanu’u, one of the villages involved in yesterday’s incident apologized during Parliament session today.

“That matter has been sorted between the villages involved, and I apologize to the country for this,” said Fonotoe.

The incident stemmed from a rugby game last Saturday, where a youth from Luatuanu’u was beaten by several youths of Falefa village.

In retaliation, the youths of Luatuanu’u set up a road block on the main road yesterday morning resulting in workers and students being late and some commuters turned back and took the longer road through Tiavi.

Police were called in and a stone throwing incident that injured seven police officers. Gunshots were hear and police did not use arms.

Fonotoe told Parliament that the four villages involved met and reconciled their differences early this morning and the respective village councils agreed to work with the police in bringing those involved for police investigations.

The Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi who is also the Minister for Police acknowledged the apology and emphasized that the incident has highlighted the security and safety for police officers and Samoa.

He said police have the power to use arms and use weapons if needed to protect themselves.

He made reference to America where police always resolve to weapons as a solution, and acknowledged the patience and restraint shown by the police not to use arms to protect themselves.

“What is important is that no one died from this incident,” said Tuilaepa.

When the incident surfaced yesterday, Tuilaepa likened the behaviour of those involved to dogs and he questioned the role of the village chiefs and orators who should have restored harmony since the incident that started it all happened on Saturday. He also declared that a Luatuanuu village rugby team will not be accepted by the Rugby Union and that they will not be considered for overseas job opportunities in the viticulture industry.

He said that reports he received said that while some village matais were trying to calm things down, there were others encouraging youths to make a stand against the police.

“Even the village mayor was involved and that was why the village mayors of the villages involved were summoned by the Minister for Women, Community and Social Development, to discuss their role as mayors and where they should be at such times,” said Tuilaepa.

He again acknowledged MP Fonotoe for raising the issue in Parliament, as it should be a lesson for all MPs especially the speed with which the overseas influence is impacting on the youth.

Following today’s reconciliation between the four villages of the district, the young men involved will be brought in for Police investigations.

