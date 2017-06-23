MP concerned over Asian businesses dominating

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA –FRIDAY 23 JUNE 2017: Former Deputy Prime Minister Fonotoe Pierre Lauofo has expressed concern over the rapid domination of Asian owned and operated businesses in Samoa. He was speaking on the Main Budget Estimates 2017/2018 in parliament yesterday.

“We are slowly witnessing the end of locally owned businesses due to the fast expansion and number of Asian businesses taking over,” said Lauofo.

Lauofo believes in encouraging foreign investment to invest in Samoa, but Government needs to lay down the policies and conditions in order to be fair and competitive.

“We have a Fair Trading Act and I believe it is about time we put that Act in use,” said Lauofo.

Lauofo said after visiting many Asian owned shops in Samoa, he realizes the unfair and imbalance in the way businesses are set to compete and operate in the country.

He made reference to businesses who are wholesalers and are retailers at the same time and the inability of small businesses to compete in such and environment.

Since the beginning of the year, Government has stopped issuing licenses to foreign investors as it reviews the provisions of the Act and to come up with policies to address the many issues emerging.

In response, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Labour, Lautafi Selafi Purcell told the media the issue has been complicated by locals who are in partnership with Asian businesses and are not addressed by the current legislation.

He also said that many locals see opportunities and are quick to lease their buildings and land to Asian owned businesses and these have impacted on locally owned small stores around the country.

He explained that one of the ideas being suggested is zoning where foreign owned businesses are kept in one zone so as to limit the impact on locally owned businesses around the country.

Fonotoe on the other hand urged Government to consider a better way to manage the sale of freehold land to big companies and foreign investors.

He suggested a system used by the American Samoa Government that does not allow foreigners to buy land but can only lease the land for their businesses.

Samoa’s relationship with Asians go back to colonial times when Chinese labourers were brought in to work on the German owned plantations. Those who stayed married and have Samoan families that have become major businesses and still have connection to their Chinese families on the mainland.

