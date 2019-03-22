Namulau’ulu Sami Leota ahead in Fa’asaleleaga by election provisional results

Voters lining up at the Fa’asaleleaga No.2. by-election today

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 22 MARCH 2019: Provisional results of the Fa’asaleleaga No.2. by-election today has the ruling Party candidate, business man Namulauulu Sami Leota with 526 votes ahead of the next candidate.

Namulauulu in the provisional results, polled 1160 votes and the closest candidate was Maileimalo Eneliko Pa’u with 634 votes.

Third was Papalii Taeu Masepau with 532 votes and the Samoan First Party candidate had only 14 votes.

Votes from four more booths including the mobile units in Upolu have yet to be counted.

The results have been fast in coming in with the votes counted from 7 polling booths in the constituency counted and announced within an hour and a half after the pools closed at 3pm.

The final count will be tomorrow and the final and official results expected to be announced tomorrow night.

The constituency went in to a by-election following the passing of its MP, Pa’u Sefo Pa’u in January this year.

