National Exams for Years One & Two in December

School Principals and teacher during the three day training on the national exam to be introduced in December

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 05 OCTOBER 2017: Students in Years One and Two will have a taste of what to expect in higher classes when they sit the Government National Exams for the first time this coming December.

Year One and Two will join year Four, Six and Eight in sitting these exams although they all sit difference subjects.

The subjects include Mathematics and Samoan Language for Years One and Two.

School principals from all Government schools went through a three day training to familiarize with how the exam will be conducted.

Solosolo Primary school principal Eleelesa Reti said the initiative to have year One and Year Two sit the national exam targets children to improve and know more about the exams in preparation for the higher levels.

She said teachers have noticed that the basic problems start from the lower classes, and unless these are addressed, Samoa will continue to have more students failing when they reach higher level in schools.

“Having the students sit the exam in the lower level is one way the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture (MESC) hopes to address this,” she said.

Reti has been a teacher for 45 years and supports the changes in the education system wholeheartedly.

“Anything new comes with its own challenges and problems and I know schools and MESC need to work together to make this a success,” she said.

MESC Acting Chief Executive Officer Tauti Fa’atamali’i Jenny Lauano said the current practice of introduces National Examinations at a very late stage.

“That’s why we decided to start National Exams from Year One &Year Two and through to Year 8 classes,” said Tauti.

Tauti is conscious that Year One and Two students will find the exam hard but believes it is a good preparation for them while they are young.

