National Health Service alerts public on Meningococcal Disease

The Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Talalelei Tuitama, alerts public on Meningococcal Disease

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 03 DECEMBER 2018: The National Health Services has alerted the public not to take for granted fever symptoms on children and young adults as they could be symptoms of the deadly Meningococcal disease.

“The doctors have been alerted to take notice of children with fever because fever is the first symptom and it might be mistaken as flu,” said the Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Talalelei.

This disease affects children and young adults.

Tuitama said 3 children have been treated for Meningococcal so far and is one of the diseases that strike when not expected.

The symptoms include sudden high fever and then severe persistent headaches and can lead to death within three to four days.

The minister said that everyone in the NHS have been alerted about the Meningococcal symptoms and not to take for granted children with high fever.

“If any one feels that they have these symptoms, do not hesitate to see the doctor for test and scanning,” said Tuitama.

The Ministry of Health is sending out a “Stay Healthy and Stay Alert” message to the public as the festive looms.