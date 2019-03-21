National Pacific Insurance payment helps rebuild the Vailoa Primary school

The General Manager of National Pacific Insurance Samoa, Ms. Joanne Rasmussen and NPI senior staff presenting the WST$185,240 insurance settlement to the Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 MARCH 2019: An insurance claim for WST$185,240 that National Pacific Insurance (NPI) settled with the Ministry of Finance, is helping rebuild the Vailoa Primary school that was destroyed by a fire.

The government primary school was destroyed by fire in January, just before the 2019 school year began.

As an insurer of government assets, NPI worked closely with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance and the Fire Emergency and Services Authority (FESA) and the Police to assess, gather and report in order to speed up the claims process.

Joanne Rasmussen, General Manager of NPI in Samoa, is very pleased with the progress of the claim. “We were very proactive in every aspect of this claim,” she said, “We were first to notify the customer, in this case, the Government of Samoa, through the Government’s insurance administrators and Ministry of Finance, that the school building had suffered due to a devastating fire.”

This proactive approach allowed the claim to be finalised on 20 March when NPI presented the cheque for SAT$185,240 to the Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti.

“Our customers in Samoa trust us to set things right for them and their communities and so it was important that we processed the claim as quickly as possible,” said Ms Rasmussen.

“We recognise that in the aftermath of events like this, our customers and their communities need us most.”

NPI is located in Tonga and American Samoa and has been part of the community in Samoa for more than 40 years. During this time NPI has helped many customers through fires and natural disasters, such as the recent Cyclone Gita.

Like this: Like Loading...