National Prosecutions Director and Assistant Director have resigned

Former NPO Director Mauga Precious Chang (right) with counsel Tuatagaloa Aumua Ming Leung Wai and Muriel Lui and counsels Peter Lithgow and Donald Kerslake

BY Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 MARCH 2017: Both the Director and the Assistant Director of the National Prosecutions Office have resigned.

The resignations come a day after the Cabinet appointed Tribunal recommended that the Director Mauga Precious Chang be removed from her position and that her Deputy Muriel Lui not be removed.

The resignations were confirmed by the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi in his weekly radio programme on Samoa FM today.

“I received the resignations today,” said the Prime Minister.

Both had been suspended as their conduct came under investigation by the Tribunal when differences arose between the Director and the Attorney General over the appointment of a counsel to represent the Director in a traffic incident she was involved in.

Meanwhile, the work of the National Prosecutions Office that was established as an independent entity in 2016, has been brought under the office of the Attorney General.

The Tribunal in its report said it is essential and confirmed by the members own professional experience that the existence of a strong, independent prosecutorial service is fundamental for justice in Samoa.

