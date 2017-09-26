National University appoints new Dean for Faculty of Health Science

NUS PhD Graduates with the Vice Chancellor Fui Leapai Lau Asofou So’o



By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 2017: the National University of Samoa has appointed Sala Maatasesa Samuelu Mattes as the new Director for the Faculty of Health Science at the University.

The newly formed Faculty of Health Science merges the Faculty of Medicine and the Faculty of Nursing.

Sala is a nurse by profession and has been employed at the National Health Services (NHS) for many years.

She was the Manager of the Nursing Division before her new appointment as the Director of Health Science Faculty at the University.

Sala said she faced many challenges not only on her journey within family, but also in a division which employs more than three hundred male and female nurses.

The University also announced the appointment of Manderia Sua to the Governance Policies and Planning Unit of the University.

Manderia Sua is a former employee at Planning and Urban Management Agency (PUMA).

In announcing the appointments, the NUS Vice Chancellor, Fui Leapai Lau Asofou So’o also acknowledged the PhD Graduates, Louise Marie Mataia-Milo, Safua Swannie Maria Fatima, Ramona Boodoosingh, Alo Silia Pausisi, Dr. Anita Latai Niusulu and Tuiloma Dr. Susana Taua’a.

