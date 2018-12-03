National University Honours Staff Contribution In Excellence Awards Night

The Faculty Of Business and Entrepreneurship Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Aruna Tuala with family at the National University Excellence Awards Night

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 03 DECEMBER 2018: The National University of Samoa has acknowledged the services and contributions of staff through the Vice Chancellor Excellence Award Night 2018 last Friday night.

The awards is in its fifth year running where the university acknowledged such services with the Acknowledgement Category added to this year’s program. The awards were divided into two categories.

The Academic Staff that includes teaching and research and the Support Staff that includes the people behind the scene providing endless support to teachers.

The Support Staff Category was divided into five sub-categories of Secretaries, Administrators Assistants, Lab Technicians, Professional Staff and Campus Managers.

Within the University, there are 11 Secretaries and the award winners were:

Secretary of the Year 2018 – Auva’a Sainima Savea – Faculty of Science

– Auva’a Sainima Savea – Faculty of Science Administrator Assistant of the Year 2018 – Fa’afofoga Auva’a Peseta Esau – Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship.

– Fa’afofoga Auva’a Peseta Esau – Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship. Lab Technician of the Year 2018 – Maroa Dawn Vaurasi – Faculty Of Science.

– Maroa Dawn Vaurasi – Faculty Of Science. Chancellor Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Ali’itasi Misi.

– Ali’itasi Misi. Financial Service Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Luisa Esoto.

– Luisa Esoto. Governance Policy and Planning Professional Staff of the Year – Pauga Francis Walsh.

– Pauga Francis Walsh. The UN Resources Professional Staff of the Year – Tupa’i Fune.

– Tupa’i Fune. Information & Communication Technology Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Eileen Hazelman.

– Eileen Hazelman. Learning Resources Centre Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Qwon Kiu Leupolu Chan Kau.

– Qwon Kiu Leupolu Chan Kau. Oloamanu Centre For Professional Development & Continuing Education

Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Runella Evelyn Hope

– Runella Evelyn Hope Property Maintenance Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Maopua Upulosi

– Maopua Upulosi School of Medicine Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Elder Toetu Pelu.

– Elder Toetu Pelu. Student Services Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Pulamataimoana Herenessa Jullian Toeafe Kirisome.

– Pulamataimoana Herenessa Jullian Toeafe Kirisome. Academic Quality Unit Professional Staff of the Year 2018 – Melisa Porter.

– Melisa Porter. Campus Manager of the Year 2018– Selesitina Ilimaleota – School Of Medicine.



Lecturer of the Year Awards

These awards were based on the recipient’s commitment to the University by way of delivering their service efficiently and effectiveness in their area.

Centre for Samoan Studies Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Dr. Masami Jugita Levi.

– Dr. Masami Jugita Levi. Faculty of Arts Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Helen Tanielu.

– Helen Tanielu. Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Aruna Tuala.

– Aruna Tuala. Faculty of Education Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Metita Iakopo Vaafusuaga.

– Metita Iakopo Vaafusuaga. Faculty of Science Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Agnes Wong Soon.

– Agnes Wong Soon. Faulty of Technical Education Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Julliano Stewart Price.

– Julliano Stewart Price. School of Maritime Training Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Taulapapa Tuiletufuga.

– Taulapapa Tuiletufuga. School of Medicine Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Dr. Dyxon Leung Hansell.

– Dr. Dyxon Leung Hansell. School of Nursing Lecturer of the Year 2018 – Saunima’a Ma Fulu Aiolupetea.

– Saunima’a Ma Fulu Aiolupetea. General Researcher of the Year 2018 – Fesola’i Toleafoa Aleni Sofara, Faculty of Business & Entrepreneurship

The General Researcher Award was specifically for non-Professors or Associate Professors and was judged on the number of publications and 3 candidates were nominated for the award.

Group Award Corporate Service Division of the Year

Nine divisions competed for this award which was based on effectiveness, efficiency, prompt and responsive and utilizing resources.

Winner – Academic Quality Unit (AQU)

On the Academic Division award of the year, again all 9 divisions competed. The criteria for the award were based on the apt research and innovative teaching, successful engagement with external partners, proactive and effective and collaboration with other sections of the

university.

Winner – Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship

Corporate Service Leadership Award of the Year

The criteria for the most eligible leader was based on timely submission of reports, prompt and responsive to requests, deliver exceptional outcome in support for the work of the University.

Nine divisions competed for the Corporate Service Leadership of the year award.

Corporate Service Leadership of the Year 2018

* Winner – Lineta Ulufale Tamanikairoi, Director of Corporate Service Leadership Of The Year 2018- Oloamanu Centre For Professional Development & Continuing Education

Academic Excellence Leadership for the Year 2018

* Winner – Seve Dr. Folototo Seve Dean of The Faculty Of Business & Entrepreneurship.

Acknowledgement Of Services & Contributions

According to the University Vice Chancellor, the Acknowledgement Of Services & Contribution category is a new addition to this year’s awards and the University wanted to acknowledge and honour these peoples contribution to the University.

This includes staff of the Faculty of Science who voluntarily conducted a review of ICT.

Gregory Jackmond, a former US Peace Corp volunteer and is doing independent volunteer work for the University was awarded for Exemplary Service to the University in Archaeology GIS.

The awards night was packed with University staff, families and friends.