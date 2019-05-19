National University of Samoa announces new entry criteria for two faculties

PHOTO: Main entrance to the National University of Samoa



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA- FRIDAY 17 MAY 2019: The National University of Samoa has announced changes to the entry criteria for the Foundation Certificate General and Foundation Certificate Science.

Explaining the changes at a press conference last Friday were the Dean for the Faculty of Science, Tuifuisa’a Dr. Patila Amosa, Dean for the Faculty of Arts, Saui’a Dr. Louise Matai’a Milo and Malosu’eilefilemu Angeline Alama, Director of Student Services.

Tuifuisa’a said the changes to the Foundation Certificate Science (FCS) which was approved by the University Senate in March 2018 will be implemented in Semester 2 this year.

“For Science the passing criteria should be at least 200% in the best three subjects plus English,” said Tuifuisa’a.

At least a 50% pass in English, Mathematics and 50% in two science subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, Computing, Physics or Geography, she said.

The NUS noted that whilst some students receive a 200% in the Samoa School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, they only pass one of two other subjects which do not meet the criteria to be eligible for any faculty courses.

“We do not know where to place them and whilst we encourage other programs such as the TVET which meets their marks, they prefer to be in the Foundation level,” said Tuifuisa’a.

She said every Faculty has core subjects and NUS encourages students to focus on a subject that will pave the way for a future career, rather than taking cross subjects from other Faculties.

The new changes to FCS is that students who reach 200% but 40-49% in English, will have to enroll and pass the HEN003 before proceeding to HEN004 in Semester 2.

For students who achieve an aggregated of 200% but 40-49% in Mathematics, will enroll and pass HMA056 in Semester 1 before proceeding to HMA020 in Semester 1.

“For the Faculty of Science, a student must pass four subjects. These changes are to assist students in understanding and knowing core programs they want to take,” said Tuifisa’a.

Also announced is the addition of a Computing course to the FCS curriculum given the popularity of the course with students.

The same changes also apply for the Faculty of Arts (FOA) and the pass rate for English is 60%.

The Dean, Dr. Louise Matai’a Milo said the pass rate should be at least 200% aggregated in the best three subjects including English, but English should have a 60% pass for students taking 3/5 courses in Arts or Commerce.

Students taking courses in Agriculture, Education, Nursing and Science should have a 50% pass in English and at least 50% pass in each of the best three subjects.

Director Students Services, Malosu’eilefilemu said the changes are an improvement especially the transition from College to University through the Foundation programme so students could focus early on the career path they want to take.

She said it’s one of the ways to improve the quality of students.

Like this: Like Loading...