National University of Samoa moves on with Customary Adjudication Course

Sitting (l-r) Seve Dr. Folototo Seve – Dean Faculty of Business & Entrepreneurship, Seiuli Vaifou Temese – HOD Samoan Studies, Professor Fui Asofou Soo, NUS Vice Chancellor. Standing (l-r) Falenaoti Julianna Tuiletufuga Lecturer, Muliagatele Sesilia Lauano Lecturer and Bridget Crichton.

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JULY 2018: The National University of Samoa has moved on with the introduction of the inaugural Certificate of Customary Adjudication Course despite a ‘push back’ request from the Ministry of Justice.

The Certificate of Customary Adjudication programme (CCA) was initially set up on a request from the Ministry of Justice in response to one of the findings of the Commission of Inquiry that looked into the performance of Land and Titles Court Judges.

The Dean of the programme, Seve Dr. Folototo Seve, says the University cannot hold back the programme as they have spent a lot of time in planning and putting together the course.

“I do not know why the push back, all we know is that there are wrinkles within the Ministry that need to be ironed out first,” said Seve.

“Initially when we met with the Minister and Chief Executive Officer, the request was specific for Judges and Assessors and since there is a hold on the request, we decided to open it to the public.”

More than 20 students turned up at the Orientation today, who will be taking Samoan Language and Culture Course, Legal Professional Ethics and Management Practices in Court, for the first semester.

Courses for the second semester include Customary Adjudication, Customary Law and Legal Practices and Adjudication to be delivered by Leasioilelagi Malama Meleisea,

It is expected the course will be completed by March 2019 before the National University Graduation ceremony 5 April 2019.

