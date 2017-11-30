Netball Samoa announces team for Scotland and Wales tour

Source: Netball Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2017: Netball Samoa is pleased to announce the representative team to play four international test matches against the Scottish Thistles and Wales in December, 2017.

The Scotland/Wales tour is part of Netball Samoa’s preparation for the 2019 World Cup qualifier which will be in Auckland New Zealand early 2018. The teams for these events are selected from a 26–member training squad.



The Management Team is a totally new selection but all have demonstrated commitment to ensuring that we do achieve the expected outcomes for this European tour which are to improve our international ranking prior to playing in the qualifiers as both Scotland and Wales are ranked higher than Samoa.



EUROPE NETBALL TOUR INTERNATIONAL TESTS SCHEDULE

Two – Test Series between Samoa and the Scottish Thistles

Test 1 Saturday, 2 December 2017 3:00pm Perth College

Test 2 Sunday, 3 December 2017 1:00pm Perth College

Two – Test Series between Samoa and Wales

Test 1 Tuesday, 5 December 2017 7:30pm Sports Wales National Centre.

Test 2 Thursday, 7 December 2017 7:30pm Sports Wales National Centre.

Netball Samoa congratulates all the players selected for this campaign.We thank all our netball communities, partners and family of sponsors who have made this tour of Europe possible.

Go to our Facebook page to send messages to the team. Live updates during the tests via h ttps://www.facebook.com/NetballSamoa/ .

Related