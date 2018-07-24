NetGO Samoa Hits the Ground Running

Action from the competition between Pesega and Leifiifi College



APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 JULY 2018: Two Year 9 netball competitions are in progress following the success of the Oceania Foundation Coach Netball accreditation workshops held in May 2018, where 35 secondary school teachers completed the program.

The NetGO Samoa program is focused on educating teachers and volunteers with fundamental skills for coaching Netball and promoting the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle.

Pacific Sporting Partnership country coordinator Ruta Schwalger said the coaches that have been developed and supported in the NetGO Samoa program will continue to nurture and grow the abundance of talent that is in Samoa.

“Over the last two months, there have been some fantastic netball on display and we have seen players as well as the coaches grow in confidence from week to week,” said Schwalger.

“These competitions have highlighted how much talent we have here and if we can continue to support these athletes and coaches it would be valuable for the continued development of netball in Samoa.”

Finals for the Upolu Junior Netball Cup competition will be played at 4.00pm on Friday 27th July at Pesega, LDS Church College. Finals for the Savaii Junior Netball Cup will be played at 12.30pm at Don Bosco College in Salelologa.

Schwalger said having a weekly competition has allowed the Year 9 netballers a chance to get important court time ahead of the Junior National Championship Tournament where schools will compete for the Fiame Mataafa Netball Cup. This national competition will be held on Saturday 17th August 2018 at the Pesega, LDS College grounds.

Please contact Ruta Schwalger for more information about the NetGO Samoa program on 7571175 or email ruta.schwalger@gmail.com

